Investigation into Daim and wife continues - MACC Chief

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is continuing its investigation involving the late Tun Daim Zainuddin and his wife, Toh Puan Naimah Abdul Khalid, including tracing their overseas assets.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said there were indicators suggesting the existence of foreign assets that need to be identified in relation to the case.

“Through cooperation with several foreign parties, the indicators show there are assets abroad that need to be traced.

“If there are any offences related to our investigation, we will file applications to recover the relevant funds,“ he told a press conference here today.

Azam added that the investigation is complex as it involves foreign jurisdictions with differing legal frameworks and authorities.

In February 2023, the MACC opened several investigation papers based on information from the Pandora Papers, leading to probes involving the Ministry of Finance during Daim’s tenure as Finance Minister.

Subsequently, the MACC issued a notice to Daim on June 7, 2023, requiring him to declare all his assets within and outside the country in writing and under oath within 30 days of the notice.

However, Daim requested extensions five times, the latest being on Nov 14, 2023, to complete the declaration.

On Jan 29, 2024, Daim was charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009 for failing to comply with the final notice by not declaring approximately 70 assets and one bank account.

Following the former finance minister’s passing, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Nov 20, 2024 acquitted and discharged Daim of the charges.

Judge Azura Alwi made the ruling under Section 254(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code after granting an application from deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, as the prosecution had no intention of continuing the case.