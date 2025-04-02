DUNGUN: The Terengganu police have completed an investigation paper into the attack of a mentally disabled man at Padang Astaka Chukai Farmer’s Market in Kemaman last month.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said they have completed the investigation paper after receiving the complete medical report from Kemaman Hospital and would refer it to the prosecutor’s office tomorrow for further action.

“Based on the investigation the prosecutor will review if all the suspects will be charged... depends on tomorrow,” he said when officiating the Terengganu Contingent’s 2nd Children’s Interview Centre here today.

Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 47, sustained injuries when he was beaten by several individuals after the motorcycle he drove hit a stall in the market on Jan 17.

Six men, 18 to 60, believed to have been involved in the attack were subsequently arrested and investigated under Section 146 of the Penal Code for rioting.