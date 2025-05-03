‘Invisible’ danger posed by sleep deprivation

PETALING JAYA: Sleep deprivation and fatigue are silent but deadly risks that many underestimate, leading to road crashes, workplace incidents and long-term health issues.

During Ramadan, some individuals may face an even greater risk of sleep deprivation due to changes in meal times and work schedules.

Malaysia Sleep Apnea Association president Prof Dr Louis Adaikalam told theSun sleep deprivation and fatigue are among the biggest global health threats, yet many people do not take seriously their sleep quality, quantity and consistency.

A Nielsen survey found that nine out of 10 Malaysians suffer from sleep loss or at least one sleep disorder.

“Many illnesses affecting Malaysians today can be linked to a lack of sleep.

“Lifestyle changes and social media use negatively impact health, safety, well-being and productivity, not just in Malaysia but globally,” he said.

“When you are sleep-deprived, you become more vulnerable to diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, cardiovascular conditions and mental health disorders.”

He also warned about the rise in road crashes, as disruptions in sleep cycles increase exhaustion and microsleep episodes.

Microsleep is a brief and involuntary state of unconsciousness lasting from one to 30 seconds, making it particularly dangerous for drivers.

“When the body is severely fatigued, the brain momentarily shuts down, even if the eyes remain open.

“Fatigue is especially dangerous on highways, where the monotonous driving environment can lull drivers into drowsiness. Microsleep can happen without warning and the consequences can be deadly,” Louis said.

He warned that sleep deprivation is not only a risk on the road but also at workplaces, especially in factories or jobs involving machinery.

“Lack of sleep increases negligence, which could lead to severe injuries, such as hands getting caught in machines. Prioritising sleep is crucial for workplace safety,” he said.

To avoid fatigue-related incidents, he stressed the need for a proper sleep schedule.

“Eight hours of sleep is important, but the timing of sleep is equally crucial. The most ideal time to sleep is 9pm. If you sleep at 9pm, your body will naturally wake up at about 3am.

“Even if you only sleep for six hours, the quality of that sleep can be equivalent to nine hours. Between 9pm and 11pm, the body produces essential hormones that regulate sleep. Sleeping after midnight results in lower-quality rest,” he added.

Louis urged motorists to recognise signs of extreme fatigue, including frequent yawning, heavy eyelids, difficulty remembering the last few kilometres covered and momentary lapses in concentration.

He advised drivers to pull over and rest if they experience any of these symptoms.

“There is no shame in taking a break. If your body is telling you to stop, listen to it. Do not try to push through exhaustion. If you tend to experience microsleep often, play loud music, avoid driving alone and have a passenger engage in conversation to keep your mind alert.

“Avoid taking drowsiness inducing medication before driving. If you must take such medication, refrain from getting behind the wheel,” he said.

With Hari Raya travel approaching, Louis reminded Malaysians that road safety is not just about responsible driving but also about getting enough sleep.

“You can delay a journey, but you cannot bring back a lost life. If you feel drowsy, pull over, rest and only drive when fully alert.

“Even if you are well-rested, other drivers may not be. Stay vigilant and be aware of your surroundings. Reaction time is crucial as one mistake caused by microsleep could be fatal,” he added.