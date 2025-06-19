IPOH: Police will soon hold discussions with various departments and agencies to determine the actual cause of the explosions and tremors reported in several areas of Ipoh yesterday, as the matter concerns public interest.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said that police have conducted an initial investigation, which included gathering information from the state Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) as well as members of the public who experienced the tremors.

“JMG has informed us that the incident was not caused by quarry activities. However, investigations will continue, especially since a similar explosion occurred last year,” he said at a press conference after attending the handover-of-duties ceremony for the state deputy police chief here today.

He added that, so far, no reports of damage to public or private property have been received by the police.

He cautioned the public against speculating, as doing so could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Noor Hisam also urged the public, especially those who experienced the tremors, to remain calm, be patient, and refrain from spreading false information as the situation remains under the control.,” he said.

Yesterday, Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad clarified that no training involving explosions had been conducted at the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade, following the incident of explosions and tremors reported around Chemor and Chepor at 10.30am.

On Oct 21 last year, a strong tremor was felt in several areas around the city, including Tasek, Stadium Perak, Meru, Falim, Manjoi, Chemor, and Sungai Siput, at around 11.06am. The tremor was followed by a loud bang.