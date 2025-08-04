Iranian suspects in Penang hypnosis scam target tourists

KEPALA BATAS: The five Iranians detained on Sunday for allegedly stealing money from foreign tourists in George Town are suspected members of a trained syndicate skilled in deception.

Penang acting police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin revealed the group entered Malaysia on social visit passes and rented a car to travel from Kuala Lumpur to Penang on July 27.

Initial investigations show the syndicate operated from a Batu Ferringhi homestay.

Though active in theft cases, no police reports were filed, indicating minor losses. Media reports confirmed the arrest of three men and two women, aged 19 to 35, at a George Town mall under Ops Tourist.

Between July 30 and August 1, three theft reports were lodged by tourists from Taiwan, the Netherlands, and Syria in Pulau Tikus and Jalan Penang.

Police seized foreign currencies, two vehicles, and marijuana during the arrests.

Mohd Alwi stated losses totaled RM3,000 across three cases, with investigations ongoing for possible links to other districts.

Authorities are collaborating with the Iranian Embassy for suspect details. The group is remanded until August 6 under the Penal Code and Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police urge affected tourists to file reports for further action. - Bernama