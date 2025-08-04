FINAS Ziarah Seni MADANI aids artistes Dino and Sathiya in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) brought relief to veteran performers Dino and Sathiya through its Ziarah Seni MADANI initiative, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting local artistes in need.

Dino, 50, a member of the 1990s group Nico G, is recovering from a mild stroke that has left him unable to work.

“The doctor said I had a mild stroke. I’ve been allowed to return home, but I still can’t move my right arm and leg, and I’m struggling to speak,“ he shared.

Known for hits like Inilah Nasibku, Dino expressed gratitude for the financial aid and essentials provided.

Meanwhile, comedian Sathiya, 61, who recently underwent foot surgery due to a bacterial infection, also received assistance. “I’m doing well. I’m expected to be discharged this evening and hope to return to filming soon,“ said Sathiya, famed for his role in Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching led the aid distribution, with FINAS chairman Datuk Hans Isaac and CEO Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib in attendance. - Bernama