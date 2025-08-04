AGC reviews preliminary report on Zara Qairina’s death case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is currently reviewing the full preliminary investigation report submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) regarding the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The AGC confirmed in a statement that the report was received on 3 Aug at its Sabah branch and on 4 Aug at its Putrajaya headquarters.

The review process includes a detailed assessment of legal and factual aspects to ensure compliance with the law and justice principles.

A decision on the case will be announced once the review is completed. The AGC urged the public to avoid speculation that could disrupt the investigation and judicial process.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on 17 July.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her religious school hostel in Papar, Sabah, on 16 July and rushed to the hospital. - Bernama