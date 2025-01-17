IRB establishes foreign taxpayer branch effective Jan 1

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has established the Foreign Taxpayer Branch (CPCA) at Block 8, Kompleks Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Kuala Lumpur, which began operations on Jan 1.

In a statement today, the IRB announced that the counter operates Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, while e-appointment sessions are open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4.40 pm, subject to availability, which can be booked through https://ejanjitemu.hasil.gov.my/.

The IRB stated that the CPCA has taken over tax functions related to foreign taxpayer files, non-residents, and withholding tax from its offices in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Selangor.

The establishment of the CPCA reflects the tax agency’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of tax operations related to these categories, it added.

“The CPCA will also focus on handling cases related to non-resident entertainers, foreign crews, and international visitors,“ the statement read.

The statement emphasised that by centralising the management of these taxpayer categories, the IRB can create more effective strategies to reduce tax leakage, improve tax collection, and streamline tax administration, ultimately enhancing the quality of service for taxpayers.