Is social media becoming increasingly distasteful?

KUALA LUMPUR: Getting bored with scrolling through social media every day? It might sound a little illogical, considering the huge popularity of social media platforms.

Experts, however, believe that more and more Internet users today are growing tired and fed up with their recycled and low-quality content, cheap dramas and increasingly unreasonable algorithms.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X, which were once seen as spaces for interaction, knowledge-sharing and community building, now seem to be losing their original purpose.

Many users find themselves trapped in unhealthy usage patterns like doomscrolling (spending an excessive amount of time reading news, particularly negative news, on the web) and making unrealistic social comparisons which can affect mental health.

Looking at this trend, are Internet users reaching a turning point in their relationship with digital technology? And do they need to ‘mute’ and ‘unfollow’ social media for a specific period to rethink the true role of these platforms in their everyday life?

DECLINING VALUES

According to Malaysian Cyber Consumer Association president Siraj Jalil, the growing negative perception of social media is caused by several factors, including the existence of fake and “rolling” accounts that exploit the platforms to spread slander and orchestrated propaganda, as well as for racial incitement and emotionally-charged provocations that escalate into polemics.

He also said the flood of offensive, sexual and immoral content is contributing to a decline in values in society.

He also said the rapid generation of content enabled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) such as deepfake videos, fake voices and manipulated images, which are being dissemination without any control, confuses users and damages the reputation of individuals or organisations.

“One example is the circulation of AI-generated content in the form of political satire implicating specific figures. Such false narratives can result in public confusion and backlash if there’s no prompt clarification from the affected parties.

“Social media has also become a space for normalising the culture of publicly shaming others under the guise of ‘content’ and ‘trends’. Even worse, it has become a weapon for ‘cybertroopers’ to assassinate the characters of their opponents,” he told Bernama, adding insults and profanity bombarding social media are affecting cyber users.

Citing the Digital Malaysia 2025 report, Siraj said Malaysians now spend an average of eight hours and 13 minutes online daily, and two hours and 46 minutes on social media.

“When users are exposed for too long to provocative, toxic and emotionally-charged content, it leads to emotional exhaustion, loss of motivation and mental imbalance,” he said, describing the situation as a clear manifestation of “digital fatigue”.

Pointing to the #BlockOut2024 case targeting several popular local celebrities for not voicing their stance on the Palestine issue, Siraj said the situation created immense pressure, causing not only those celebrities but also some cyber users to disable their comment sections and temporarily withdraw from social media.

“Users are not only tired of toxic content but also finding it difficult to distinguish between real and fabricated, especially when AI starts generating false narratives that are difficult to filter and continuously serves content related to certain issues,” he said.

He added the perception of growing distaste toward social media is a collective reflection of the decline in the quality of today’s digital interactions.

He said the various platforms are no longer a space for healthy discourse but rather a “noisy chamber” filled with insults, personal attacks and a culture of reckless judgment, making many users feel uncomfortable, exhausted and disappointed.

“This phenomenon can be related to the Spiral of Silence Theory by Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann, introduced in 1974. It explains that individuals tend to remain silent when they feel their views contradict the dominant voice, out of fear of being ostracised or criticised, or being accused of creating conflict.

“The rational and polite minority voices are often sidelined while loud and toxic voices become dominant, making social media increasingly nauseating. This perception of distaste is a valid reaction to an environment that is becoming increasingly unbalanced and psychologically suffocating,” he said.

CANCEL CULTURE

Commenting on cancel culture – a practice of withdrawing support for, or boycotting, an individual or organisation after they have said or done something perceived as wrong – Siraj said in the Malaysian context, it often occurs through collective and irrational emotional reactions by social media users. He cited the example of an influencer who received overwhelming backlash recently just for replying “noted” to health advice from a medical expert on platform X.

“Even though there was no element of insult, the influencer was ‘punished’ as if they had done something disrespectful. Another example involves a male actor who was heavily criticised and labelled a ‘red flag’ after allegations about his marriage surfaced from his ex-wife even though there has been no legal decision.

“Today’s cancel culture contributes to the distasteful environment because it erases the space for correction and is, therefore, unfair. Things become worse when the culture is fuelled by fake accounts and AI-generated content that reduces the victim into a source of ridicule,” he said, adding that cancel culture is visible almost daily across various social media platforms.

Referring to a recent case where an individual posted an irresponsible comment on Astro Awani’s Facebook page during the state funeral of former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Siraj said it clearly shows how social media is losing its moral and ethical boundaries.

He said although such offensive posts are linked to a small group of users, especially those using fake accounts, the impact on public sentiment is significant.

“When such offensive comments go unchecked, social media becomes a dark space filled with insults and anger, no longer a place for dialogue and unity,” he said, adding the time has come for the country to raise the digital literacy agenda as a long-term national education policy.

“This is the real investment to produce citizens who are not only tech-savvy but also mature and respectful in the digital world.”

CAN AFFECT MENTAL HEALTH

Meanwhile, sharing his views on the impact of social media on mental health Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Muhsin Ahmad Zahari, a senior consultant psychiatrist and head of the Department of Psychological Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya, said excessive use of social media has a significant impact on all age groups.

For children, early and excessive exposure can interfere with the normal development of their personality, reduce face-to-face interaction and hinder the development of social skills such as greeting others or responding appropriately in certain situations. It also increases exposure to inappropriate content that can negatively influence their social and personal development.

“Social media also carries risks of (exposing young users to) cyberbullying and violent content that can disrupt healthy development. These risks may lead to mental health issues such as post-traumatic disorder and anxiety.

“Excessive use can cause addiction, not only in children but also in teenagers and adults. This is evident when individuals become anxious and emotionally disturbed when they are unable to access the Internet or social media,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Muhsin said from a mental health perspective, excessive use of social media, or playing online games for long hours, is associated with low self-esteem and social phobia or social anxiety as the individuals concerned are more comfortable with virtual interaction than real-life interaction.

“If these issues are not identified and addressed early, they can develop into more serious mental disorders. There are also cases where individuals express suicidal tendencies through social media, which can lead to real consequences if not intervened at the right time,” he said.

The psychiatrist also linked digital fatigue to excessive exposure to social media which causes mental, emotional and physical exhaustion.

The symptoms of physical exhaustion include eye strain, headaches, neck and back pain, and sleep disturbances.

Emotionally, individuals may become overly sensitive, anxious and emotionally unstable, while cognitive disruptions may include difficulty focusing (mental fog) and memory problems.

Addressing the issue of pressure to appear perfect on social media, Dr Muhammad Muhsin said many users find themselves trapped in the pursuit of self-validation and social approval.

“In reality, in many situations, what is shown on social media is far from perfect or ideal. Often it’s just for show and to deceive the viewers.

“We need to be aware that self-editing and the use of AI can present an ideal image on social media, but the opposite is the reality. Don’t be fooled by this, and more importantly, don’t compare yourself with others in any situation.

“There are cases where individuals spend more than they can afford just to appear attractive and end up burdening themselves. Constantly seeking approval from others can lead to anxiety, depression and reduced self-confidence, especially in a negative environment.

“There are people who develop depressive tendencies due to overspending, while others become manic. Some also use the dating apps in social media, which can eventually cause interpersonal issues with their partners,” he said.

According to Dr Muhammad Muhsin, in the United States, depression and suicide rates are linked to increased screen time or Internet usage, especially among teenagers.

“There are also people who experience negative effects just from passively scrolling through social media. Studies show increasing anxiety among adults, which is linked to the fear of missing out (FOMO),” he added, stressing that parents, schools, communities and the government have a crucial role to play in addressing social media-related issues.