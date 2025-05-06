WE frequently read alarming statistics about road crashes involving heavy vehicles – an issue that demands immediate action.

While long-term solutions will require time and funding, there are critical strategies that can be implemented immediately.

Stronger enforcement measures, for example, could significantly improve safety on our highways and roads overnight.

The authorities must prioritise the safety and well-being of taxpayers. The tragic FRU crash that claimed the lives of nine police officers should not be forgotten.

Reports and statistics consistently show that accidents involving lorries and heavy-duty commercial vehicles result in significantly higher fatality rates, due to their massive size and the severe impact they have on smaller vehicles.

Records show that 1,457 deaths resulted from approximately 3,500 road crashes involving lorries over a six-year period.

Many of these vehicles are poorly maintained, with inspections often neglected and substandard components used, compromising their roadworthiness and increasing the risk of fatal accidents.

Startling data reveals that only 32% of public transport and commercial vehicle operators comply with the Industry Code of Practice for Road Transport Safety – an unacceptable figure.

Motorists have frequently reported reckless and indiscriminate driving by lorries, trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles, including speeding, failing to stay in the left lane and dangerously overtaking smaller vehicles.

Moreover, long trailers and lorries transporting heavy vehicles are legally required to be escorted by an escort vehicle, yet this regulation is rarely observed.

To address this, we need a stronger police presence patrolling our expressways, along with stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

Issuing summonses to drivers and fining companies that employ them will help deter the careless disregard for safety that has become all too common.

Strict safety measures and mandatory defensive driving training should be enforced for all lorry drivers. Those with traffic violations must be closely monitored and repeat offenders should ultimately be barred from operating heavy vehicles.

In addition, companies must take responsibility by conducting regular maintenance inspections and ensuring that all recommended repairs are promptly carried out.

Legal load limits must be strictly enforced. In many countries, federally managed weigh stations ensure that cargo-hauling vehicles are inspected before being allowed onto public roads. Similar systems should be adopted and strengthened here.

Additionally, there must be strict enforcement of requirements to properly cover and secure goods, preventing them from being dislodged and posing serious dangers to other motorists.

As a long-term safety measure, authorities can consider introducing a dedicated lane exclusively for commercial and transport vehicles.

Enhancing safety measures in this way will significantly reduce the risk of fatal road crashes. Comprehensive accident prevention strategies are essential and every step taken can help save precious lives.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban