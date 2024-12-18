PETALING JAYA: Two cats were found brutally abused and killed at the University Malaya’s Faculty of Business and Economics (FBE) on December 12 and 16, prompting widespread outrage and calls for an investigation.

The University of Malaya Student Union (KMUM) FBE confirmed the incidents, revealing that the cats were discovered in two locations: the first floor of Building H11 and the field near the Azman Hashim Building.

Both cats were found with their four legs severed and stomachs cut open.

Animal rescuer @shimaaris took the incident on Instagram, demanding action from authorities.

“Where is our Animal Welfare Board? This cruelty continues because people have no fear of murdering innocent animals! Even city councils are mercilessly killing strays. Where are the authorities meant to protect these voiceless creatures? Do your job! Stop animal cruelty!” she wrote.

In a statement released on social media, the union strongly condemned the abuse.

“This is not just an attack on innocent animals - it is an attack on the peace and compassion that define our campus. Such cruelty has no place in our community and we will not stand idly by while these actions continue.

“Every living being, whether human or animal, deserves respect and kindness. It is our shared responsibility to create a safe and caring environment for all,“ the statement read.

The union also stated that it is collaborating with the university management to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure accountability.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

“To all students and members of the UM community, we need your help. If you have any information, no matter how small about these incidents, please reach out to Student Representatives Vincent Ng (013-4835446) or Kaven Khoo (011-72297839) immediately,“ the statement added.

As of press time, Universiti Malaya has not released any statement on the matter.