Islamic agencies provide RM184,700 aid to Teluk Panglima Garang storm victims

KUALA LANGAT: Three Islamic agencies have disbursed a total of RM184,700 in aid to victims of the recent storm in Teluk Panglima Garang.

The contributions came from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation and Yayasan Taqwa under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the assistance will benefit 65 households and Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Medan.

“JAKIM contributed RM86,400, Yayasan Taqwa RM65,000 and YaPIEM RM33,300,” he told reporters after visiting the site.

He said the aid reflects the ihsan principle under the Malaysia MADANI framework, showing the government’s commitment to supporting disaster victims.

Mohd Na’im stressed that religious agencies must go beyond spiritual roles and take on social and humanitarian responsibilities.

Of the total, RM70,000 is allocated to repair SRA Kampung Medan and its surau, which serves 1,500 students.

He said restoration will be expedited, particularly for students preparing for the Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain Classes Assessment Test on November 17.

The minister urged all parties to come together in supporting victims and strengthening community solidarity.

“God willing, with collective effort, recovery can be accelerated,” he added.

The storm struck around 4.15 pm on Wednesday, damaging six schools, a community hall and about 40 homes.

Affected areas included several schools, a community hall, housing areas and an industrial area in the vicinity.

A temporary relief centre was activated to shelter 18 people from eight families. – Bernama