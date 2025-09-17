Islamic party pushes for ‘big brother’ role

PETALING JAYA: PAS leaders have signalled the party’s readiness to be the “big brother” in Perikatan Nasional, positioning PAS for greater influence in shaping the coalition’s strategies and political direction.

PAS central working committee member Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad said the push for PAS to lead PN was not merely a party aspiration but also a reflection of grassroots sentiment.

“Many Malaysians, especially at the grassroots, believe PAS has the leadership capability to steer Perikatan forward. This has nothing to do with Bersatu’s decision to nominate Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as its prime ministerial candidate – it is simply what the people want,” he told theSun via WhatsApp, adding that growing dissatisfaction with the Madani government was fuelling calls for change.

“PAS is ready to lead the people and ensure their aspirations are fulfilled,” said the former Selangor exco.

As proof of its intent, Iskandar said the PN headquarters should be relocated to PAS’ main office on Jalan Raja Laut in Kuala Lumpur.

“This move would show that PAS’ aspiration is not rhetoric, but a serious commitment.”

Fellow committee member Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was high time for PAS to take charge.

“We are ready to move to the next level, God willing. We are already the largest single party in Parliament,” said the former Ketereh MP.

Last Saturday, PAS vice-president and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the timing was right for PAS to assume leadership of PN.

“We are monitoring the views of various quarters, including feedback from party wings. I believe the proposal is important and will be discussed at tomorrow’s central committee meeting,” he said in Hulu Terengganu.

On Sept 12, PAS Youth unanimously passed a motion at its general assembly calling for the party to lead PN and the nation, proposing deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as its preferred candidate for prime minister.

The move came in response to Bersatu’s recent decision to endorse Muhyiddin as its candidate for the 11th prime minister during its annual general assembly earlier this month.

PAS emerged as the biggest winner in the 15th General Election, which resulted in a hung parliament. The party secured 49 parliamentary seats, surpassing DAP (40), PKR (31), Umno (26) and Bersatu (25).

Its previous best performance was in 1999, when it won 27 seats.

At state level, PAS governs four states

- Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu - collectively known as SG4. The bloc has set up SG4 Group Sdn Bhd to pool resources and share economic benefits for joint development.