KAZAN: The Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on the Islamic world to work together and strengthen its fundamentals, which begin with the economy, especially the halal industry that is worth US$3 trillion.

From the Gulf countries, to the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, we should then formalise and strengthen this cohesion, he said.

“Then, Islamic finance, not a matter of adopting just what you call as ‘riba’-free, but to enter into new innovations so that it offers an alternative and economically viable for the Muslim world and also the participation of non-Muslims in our societies and non-Muslim countries,” said Anwar during the Plenary Session of the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia- Islamic World: KazanForum 2025”.

Speaking in front of 2,500 participants from more than 100 countries, Anwar also touched on energy transition and digital transformation, and the need for the Muslim countries to embrace them.

“Because after all, how do we honour, love, and follow the deeds of Muhammad, peace be upon him? Because of values and character. So the issue before us, for the young and for us, is to make sure that there is a difference. Family values are important,” he said.

He once again emphasised how to address issues regarding the youth today, echoing his keynote address at the earlier session, urging scholars, intellectuals, and political leaders to take action.

“We have deliberated these issues a number of times, and I have suggested in the strategic meeting this morning that for the youth, we should follow up.

“Let our young boys and girls reflect upon what we have discussed, offer more suggestions, (and) express their support or disagreement, so that the voice of the youth is not only heard, but taken into very serious consideration.

“We must ensure that the young feel and know that in our articulation of issues and decisions in terms of our priorities, they will have a major say in affecting programmes that affect the young,” he added.