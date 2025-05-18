SERDANG: The Communications Ministry will visit 344 primary and secondary schools nationwide between May and August as part of its Safe Internet Campaign, aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness among students.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the goal is to reach as many schools and university campuses as possible. While all institutions are on the ministry’s list, she noted that participation depends on whether they are open to hosting the programme.

“For secondary school students, we’ll focus on preventing the misuse of technology, and at the university level, the emphasis may shift to job scam awareness,” she told reporters at a Diabetes Day 2025 event at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here today.

Teo said the campaign is supported by 196 trainers under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s Train the Trainers initiative. These facilitators will conduct age-appropriate sessions on cyberbullying, online safety and digital literacy.

She added that the campaign has already started in nine schools and will continue expanding to more institutions over the coming months.

The Diabetes Day event, organised by the Asian Medical Students’ Association at UPM, focused on holistic diabetes awareness and prevention.

Held under the theme Positive Steps Towards Health, the programme also highlighted digital health, women’s empowerment and leadership in healthcare.

Teo also served as one of the panellists in the event’s special forum discussing the intersection of digital health and women’s leadership.