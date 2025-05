NATIONAL women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M.Thinaah secured their first title of the season by winning the Super 500 Thailand Open earlier today.

The world No. 4 duo took 57 minutes to win against newly-reunited South Korean pair, Jeong Na-eun and Lee Yeon-woo, who are ranked 105th globally, with 21-16, 21-17 victory.

The win serves as a significant boost for Tan and Thinaah as they prepare to represent Malaysia in the upcoming Malaysia Masters Open at Bukit Jalil, starting this Tuesday.