Ismail Sabri to resume recording statement at MACC this Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will recall Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this Thursday to resume recording his statement as part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the upcoming session pertains specifically to the former prime minister’s asset declaration submitted under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

“Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri is being recalled to continue providing his statement,” Azam said briefly after attending the 11th Certified Integrity Officer Convocation Ceremony 2025 held today.

The Bera member of parliament is under investigation over alleged corruption and money laundering involving the acquisition and use of funds for the promotion and publicity of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The investigation is being conducted under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On March 3, Azam was reported as stating that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in a corruption and money laundering case, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in multiple currencies and 16 kilogrammes of gold bars during an MACC raid at a designated safe house.

Additionally, MACC has reportedly frozen 13 bank accounts to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

On the illegal encroachment of land in Raub, Pahang, Azam confirmed that MACC had opened an investigation on the matter in 2021 and will continue its investigation in light of recent developments.

“Our focus will be on two aspects: first, the element of corruption concerning how the illegal land encroachments occurred over a certain period, and second, issues of governance within the district office and the Land and Mines Office,” he said.

On April 14, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, took a firm stance that there should be no unlawful encroachment of land in the state and that appropriate action must be taken against those involved.

Previously, an enforcement operation at durian orchards in Raub drew widespread attention, following claims by some growers expressing grievance over the destruction of their crops.

However, the Pahang government has denied any violation of a court order with the felling of approximately 200 Musang King durian trees in Sungai Klau, Raub, on April 8.