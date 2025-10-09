Israel must respect Gaza peace plan agreed by Hamas says Zahid

SHAH ALAM: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that Israel must respect the Gaza ceasefire plan by halting its attacks and permitting the immediate entry of humanitarian aid following Hamas’ agreement to the first phase of the peace plan.

He expressed his appreciation for the agreement and expressed confidence that Hamas would conduct a further review of several issues before finalising the ceasefire.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that the war, oppression, famine, and deaths due to diseases that have emerged as a result of the conflict must be stopped immediately.

He stressed that saving Gaza and Palestine is of utmost importance.

Ahmad Zahid made these remarks to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the National Level Konvensyen 152 at Universiti Teknologi Mara.

He further demanded that Israel release all Global Sumud Flotilla participants who remain under detention.

The Deputy Prime Minister also urged Israel to learn to respect the voices of the world that generally condemn its atrocities.

Earlier reports from international media indicated that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the Gaza peace plan proposed by the United States.

This agreement allows for the release of all hostages. – Bernama