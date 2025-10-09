New policy to mandate affordable Malay property ownership in Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment

KUALA LUMPUR: A new policy mandating affordable ownership categories specifically for Malays will be introduced to boost Malay property ownership in the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced the Federal Territories Department has been instructed to draft and study the implementation of this policy and related initiatives.

The policy includes potential involvement of government-linked companies in project development with strict conditions that replacement housing must only be owned by Malays.

“In line with Kuala Lumpur City Hall policy, I have directed the formulation of a policy document that mandates diverse types of development, particularly in Kampung Sungai Baru,“ she said during a ministerial briefing in the Dewan Rakyat.

“This step aims to create new categories such as affordable Malay condominiums, affordable Malay SOHO, affordable Malay shop houses, and affordable Malay office spaces, in addition to continuing the Residensi MADANI and Residensi Wilayah projects.”

Dr Zaliha said she had asked developers to form a task force to review and prioritise Malay interests and ownership in the redevelopment project.

“This includes collaboration with GLCs such as UDA Holdings or the formation of a consortium of GLC developers to ensure the protection of Malay interests and ownership,“ she said.

“The developers have expressed their willingness to continue discussions on this matter.”

She stressed the MADANI Government’s priority is to expedite the redevelopment, resolving a longstanding issue that has persisted through multiple administrations.

“The owners involved in this project have been waiting too long for their rightful claims to be fulfilled,“ she said.

“I have pressed and urged the developers to start the redevelopment immediately so that the majority who agree to it can return to Kampung Sungai Baru.”

The project has been delayed for nearly nine years since negotiations began in 2016.

“More importantly, replacement housing must be completed urgently,“ she added.

“Until then, the agreeing group cannot return. I was informed that 40 people from this group have passed away without the chance to move back.”

Tensions flared recently in Kampung Sungai Baru with media reports describing confrontations as several residents refused to vacate their homes amid eviction proceedings.

The land acquisition process involves 67 terrace houses and 14 apartment blocks known as Pangsapuri Sungai Baru. – Bernama