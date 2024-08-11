IT assistant officer loses over RM150,000 to non-existent investment scheme

KUANTAN: An information technology assistant officer at a government agency lost around RM153,000 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said based on the report received, the 45-year-old man claimed that he was involved in a bitcoin-based investment scam after meeting an individual on the Tinder app.

He said the victim was offered an investment opportunity with a 45 per cent bonus return if he invested RM100,000.

“The victim was enticed by the offer after making a profit from two initial transactions.

“However, after investing a total of more than RM153,000 in eight transactions into the provided account between Oct 28 and last Wednesday, the victim’s investment account was blocked,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the victim, who had used his savings and taken a personal loan for the investment, was unable to withdraw the promised profit and suspected that he had been deceived.

The victim filed a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.