IWK offers full bill exemption for gas pipeline fire victims

KUALA LUMPUR: National sewerage company Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd is extending a 100 per cent exemption on sewerage bills and free septic tank emptying services to residents affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

In a statement issued today, IWK said that the bill exemption applies to connected system users in the affected areas for billing periods from April to December this year.

“To ensure accurate billing after the assistance period ends, all customer accounts will be reviewed in January next year.

“Accounts identified as a total loss will be reassessed once the premises are declared safe and fit for occupancy,” read the statement.

As an additional measure, it said, site investigations will also be carried out again to identify premises that are suitable for billing purposes, thus assessing the need to extend or terminate the assistance based on the results of the review and the recovery status at that time.

Regarding the free septic tank emptying service, IWK said it will be offered to users who have scheduled the service for the same period.

Meanwhile, IWK chief executive officer Narendran Maniam, in the same statement, said the company is committed to helping to alleviate the suffering of the victims and is concerned about the difficulties experienced by the affected residents.

“On this occasion, IWK would like to express its sympathy to all the affected victims and pray that the recovery process goes smoothly and that the well-being of the community in Putra Heights can return to normal,” he said.

According to Narendran, the corporate social responsibility initiative aims to ease the burden on residents, as well as ensure that the efficient sewerage system in Taman Putra Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru continues to be maintained.

For more information on the aid initiative, customers can contact the IWK Customer Service Centre at 03-2083 2828 or email care@iwk.com.my