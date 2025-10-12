J-KOM strengthens government-people ties through MADANI Rakyat Programme

JASIN: The Community Communications Department (J-KOM) is intensifying its role in strengthening government-people relationships through the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR).

Director-General Datuk Ismail Yusop stated this is achieved via various field programmes including the Fishermen Community PMR held at Medan Ikan Bakar Serkam Pantai.

This programme collaborates with the Prime Minister’s Department’s Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit, Serkam’s Development and Coordination Committee, and the Melaka Fisheries Department.

Ismail explained J-KOM serves as a communication conduit between government and people, strengthening understanding through direct interaction.

The event was officiated by State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee deputy chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan, who is also Serkam assemblyman.

Ismail elaborated that this programme forms part of the national-level PMR Tour series.

He confirmed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officially open the programme’s highlight event at Politeknik Merlimau on Friday.

J-KOM remains committed to ensuring clear public understanding of government policies like the targeted RON95 fuel subsidy under BUDI MADANI.

Ismail noted people now understand surplus subsidy funds are reused for initiatives such as SARA and BUDI95.

He emphasised clear strategic communication builds public confidence in government policies.

Integrated strategic communications between government agencies ensure consistent and accurate information delivery.

The Fishermen Community PMR features entrepreneurial advisory services and assistance for fishermen.

It also includes free health screenings, government agency exhibitions, and local product sales.

Community activities form another key component of the programme.

Zaidi presented several MADANI Awards to excellent individuals and groups from coastal communities.

Awards included the Samudera MADANI Award and Permata MADANI Award.

Other recognitions were the MADANI Inspirational Award and Gemilang MADANI Award.

The Citra Nelayan MADANI Award completed the presentation ceremony. – Bernama