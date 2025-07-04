PADANG BESAR: The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail said the establishment of Jabil’s new manufacturing plant in the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) here is not just an achievement for the state but a pivotal moment for the entire northern region.

His Royal Highness said the investment in this facility would create high-quality jobs, foster skill development as well as drive technological advancement, all of which will benefit the people of Perlis and the surrounding areas.

“This facility represents not only the commitment to excellence by Jabil but also the potential for further industrial development in CVIA. What we see here today is not just a building, but a symbol of growth, opportunity and progress.

“It is the result of careful planning, vision, and a shared commitment to developing a sustainable and thriving economy for our state,” said Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin in his speech when officiating the opening of Jabil’s new manufacturing facility in the CVIA today.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail also attended this event. Others who also attended were Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) chief executive officer Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said as the first foreign investor in CVIA, Jabil was setting a strong example for others to follow and it was a clear demonstration that Perlis was a place where businesses can flourish, innovate and grow.

“We are creating the right environment for industry to thrive, with the necessary infrastructure, workforce and strategic location to attract further investments.

“I am confident that the successful operation of this plant will not only benefit Jabil but will also have a far-reaching positive impact on the community. The skilled jobs and opportunities that will be created here will uplift our people, foster talent, and contribute to the growth of our state’s economy,” said Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin.

The Perlis Ruler said the construction of this manufacturing plant began in 2022 and that he was delighted to see the collaborative efforts of all parties involved and to see its completion in 2024, culminating in this significant day of its opening.

“From the very beginning, we have seen a strong partnership involving the Perlis government, NCIA, MRCB (Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad) and Jabil.

“The state government, through the State Economic Planning Division and the federal government through the NCIA, has been closely monitoring the progress of the project, ensuring that it adheres to the highest standards and contributes to the growth of Perlis,” said Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin.

His Royal Highness said a series of open interviews had been conducted since last year for the first recruitment process and knows that Jabil has also prioritised the locals of Perlis in their direct hiring and he applauds them for this.

Meanwhile, NCER (The Northern Corridor Economic Region) in a statement said the facility, spanning 45,000 square feet, was designed to support Jabil’s future business growth, featuring capabilities in Final Assembly, Test and Pack (FATP), full mechanical assembly, printed circuit board assembly and build-to-order configurations.

In the statement, Mohamad Haris said that Jabil’s new facility marks a major milestone in Perlis’ industrial development, strengthening Malaysia’s role as a global manufacturing hub.

“Beyond generating high-value jobs, this project accelerates technology transfer and upskilling, preparing our workforce for the digital economy. Jabil’s expertise will enhance the Northern Corridor’s (northern states) electrical and electronics (E&E) ecosystem, fostering innovation and sustainable progress. The NCER remains dedicated to cultivating strategic collaborations that drive shared prosperity for the nation,” he also said.