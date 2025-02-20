SHAH ALAM: As many as 606 tahfiz schools across the state have never been registered with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) since 2008, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said the figures were obtained through the Selangor Tahfiz regularisation programme implemented by the state government.

“We take the issue (of unregistered tahfiz schools) and related complaints seriously.

“Security concerns cannot be ignored, and as per the decree of His Royal Highness Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, schools that fail to comply with the regularisation period will face closure,” he said during the sitting.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Abbas Salimmi Che Adzmi@Azmi (PH-Seri Serdang) regarding efforts to enhance the infrastructure quality of Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) schools under JAIS to prevent future fatal incidents involving students.

Sultan Sharafuddin when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th State Assembly on Feb 18, decreed that the state Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) improve the system with standard safety facilities in tahfiz schools, in addition to fire prevention equipment that must be in good condition and approved by the fire department.

He also said that tahfiz schools that are not registered and do not meet the requirements should be closed.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fahmi said a preliminary investigation has been launched into the death of a student at the KAFA school in Serdang, and the victim’s family has received RM1,000 in assistance from the state’s Tabung Infak Jariah Umat Islam (TIJARI fund), managed by JAIS.

He was responding to an oral question from Abbas Salimmi regarding the aid provided by JAIS, particularly to the family of the student who died from an electric shock.

The media had previously reported that a 12-year-old student was believed to have been electrocuted at a religious school in Serdang on Dec 18, 2024.

Following the incident, JAIS ordered an immediate suspension of teaching and learning sessions at the school.