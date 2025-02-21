GERIK: Government-linked companies (GLCs) and private entities are encouraged to sponsor tuition classes to help improve the academic performance of students in rural areas and those from the B40 group.

In making the call, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that while the initiative to involve such parties in engaging with schools was not new, it needed to be expanded.

He explained that the aim was to provide students from the target group with opportunities to gain admission to the MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM).

“Based on my experience, the percentage of B40 children passing the MRSM Admission Aptitude Test (UKKM) is very low, and without this qualification, entering MRSM is difficult as the quality of the qualification cannot be compromised.

“If we increase the number of tuition classes, students in primary schools, particularly those in Year Six, will be better prepared through workshops or special tuition for exams like the UKKM,” he told reporters after the Yayasan Axiata 2025 Back to School Programme at the Gerik District Council Multipurpose Hall here today.

Asyraf Wajdi added that the effort aimed to ensure students would be fully prepared for the UKKM, especially after the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) was abolished.

Commenting on his reappointment as MARA Chairman for another two-year term, Asyraf Wajdi said that there was still much work to be done.

“It is not easy and requires hard work to develop education and entrepreneurship among Malays and Bumiputeras.

“I will visit all 57 MRSMs and other MARA educational institutions because I am responsible for making sure that people’s money is spent efficiently,” he said.