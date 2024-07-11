JAKIM acts within its functions in GISBH probe - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) acted within the scope of its functions and did not overstep the role of other authorities in its investigation into GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said JAKIM had provided continuous cooperation, advisory support, and consultations with authorities at both the federal and state levels to ensure a smooth investigation process.

“Conducting a comprehensive and thorough study is not an easy task. The process of gathering reliable and legally verifiable evidence requires rigorous scrutiny, especially when dealing with practices or teachings that hide behind activities that seem to be legal.

“This process would certainly not be difficult if the teachings or practices clearly contradicted Islamic teachings and could be proven with solid evidence,” he said in a written answer published on the Parliament’s website.

He said this in response to a question from Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai), who asked why the government had not acted sooner on GISB.

Regarding the number of those involved involved in the group and plans for managing them, Mohd Na’im said that there were an estimated 10,500 GISBH members, with 9,000 believed to be in the country.

He said that the government has prepared a rehabilitation plan for GISBH members, which also covers children placed in care centres under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in collaboration with the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and other related agencies.

“The voluntary rehabilitation plan for GISBH members is also implemented in collaboration with the National Security Council (MKN), state Islamic religious councils (MAIN), state religious departments (JAIN) and other agencies related,” he said.