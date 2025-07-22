JAKIM investigates hospital catering firm without halal certification

NILAI: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) is investigating the appointment of a catering company without halal certification to supply meals at a hospital. Director-General Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee stated that JAKIM is gathering detailed information to address the issue collaboratively.

Sirajuddin clarified that JAKIM only became aware of the matter after it was highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report. He emphasised that the Ministry of Finance requires all food suppliers to have halal certification and urged agencies to verify certification before appointing vendors.

JAKIM is prepared to assist companies in obtaining halal certification. Sirajuddin also noted that some Bumiputera businesses mistakenly believe their Muslim status exempts them from certification, stressing the need for mindset change.

Last year, JAKIM received 19,686 halal certification applications, with a majority from non-Bumiputera firms. Sirajuddin highlighted Malaysia’s global halal recognition, with certification accepted in 47 countries through 85 foreign bodies. - Bernama