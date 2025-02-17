KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has taken immediate action following an incident that went viral depicting several Muslim men involved in cross-dressing during an entertainment event yesterday.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee posted on the department’s Facebook page that the incident had caused unease among the public and touched on the sensitivities of Islam and the country’s culture.

“This should not have occurred, and we hope such actions will not recur,“ he said.

He added that JAKIM had contacted the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to address the issue and ensure appropriate actions are taken under existing laws.

“JAKIM will also call the relevant parties for further clarification and arrange a closed-door discussion to provide advice and guidance,“ he said.

JAKIM urged Malaysians to remain mindful and respectful of the country’s religious and cultural sensitivities to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“Islam is a religion of mercy that acknowledges the human desire for entertainment, which is a means to bring joy and well-being as well as promote noble values. However, it must be balanced with proper etiquette in entertainment so as not to contradict Islamic beliefs, law and ethics,“ he stressed.