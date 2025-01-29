KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Federal Territory Day (SHWP) 2025, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), together with 13 agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and the Federal Territories Department (JWP), will hold the Zikir Akbar MADANI Programme.

JAKIM Director-General Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, in a statement on Facebook, said that the programme was scheduled to take place this Friday, from 6 pm to 10.30 pm, at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya.

According to him, the organisation of the programme was in line with the theme “Islam Mekar di Bumi Malaysia,” promoted by the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), which aimed to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Islam through knowledge-sharing sessions.

He also said that this year’s SHWP was more meaningful as it coincided with the month of Syaaban, a month of blessings for Muslims.

“This month is filled with blessings and holds great significance for spiritual life, while also providing an opportunity (for Muslims) to prepare for Ramadan,” he said.

The programme will include activities such as ‘solat hajat,’ Yasin recitations, ‘doa selamat’ for Malaysia’s well-being, and a special Tausiyah from Federal Territories Mufti Associate Professor Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah and the Dean of the Faculty of Usuluddin, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, Brunei Darussalam, Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Fakhrudin Abdul Mukti.

The Zikir Akbar MADANI programme will also be attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

JAKIM has called on all Malaysians, especially those living in the Federal Territories, to take part in this programme, which will certainly add profound meaning as the blessed month approaches.