Jalan Burma sinkhole caused by IWK sewage pipe leak in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A sinkhole that emerged on Jalan Burma near the Transfer Road intersection has been linked to a leak in a 300mm sewage pipe owned by Indah Water Konsortium.

The Penang Island City Council confirmed the incident occurred around 9 am and caused significant damage to the road surface.

The leak involved a high-pressure pump system that triggered the formation of the sinkhole on the busy roadway.

Authorities immediately closed Jalan Burma and diverted traffic to Jalan Dr Lim Chwee Leong to ensure public safety.

Investigations by both IWK and the city council are expected to be completed by this evening.

The public has been advised to plan alternative routes and avoid the Komtar area due to expected traffic congestion.

Appropriate action will be taken by both IWK and the council following the investigation’s conclusion. – Bernama