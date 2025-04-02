PETALING JAYA: The driver of the Perodua Alza, who crashed into five vehicles, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist in an accident on Jalan Hulu Langat-Ampang has been released on bail.

According to Harian Metro, Kajang district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, said that a urine test conducted on the 27-year-old driver showed no traces of drugs.

The driver also has no prior criminal history.

“At this stage, the police are still investigating and awaiting the Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) report to determine the cause of the incident,” Naazron was quoted as saying.

It was reported yesterday that Aysar Zahran Saiful Alimin, 20, who was unemployed, died after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a Perodua Alza that swerved into the opposite lane during the incident at around 4.45pm.

Aysar was an exceptional student who had previously secured first place in Malaysia and second place globally for the FIA ACCA Management Information 1 (MA1) examination in December 2023.