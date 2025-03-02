PETALING JAYA: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving six vehicles on Jalan Hulu Langat-Ampang yesterday (Feb 3).

According to Harian Metro, Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, said the incident occurred around 4:45pm.

“Initial investigations revealed that four motorcycles and a car were traveling from Hulu Langat towards Ampang.

“Upon reaching the location, a Perodua Alza coming from Ampang entered the opposite lane and collided with the five vehicles,” he was quoted as saying.

As a result of the collision, a motorcyclist, 20, was thrown off his motorcycle and fell by the roadside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, five other motorcyclists and pillion riders who were injured were taken to Hospital Ampang for treatment.

The drivers of both cars involved were unharmed.

Naazron added that the cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the vehicles have been sent for inspection at Puspakom and the Chemistry Department.

“All victims are aged between 17 and 38 years, while the 27-year-old Alza driver has been arrested, and a remand application will be made today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Any information can be directed to Investigating Officer Inspector Narolhisyam Endi at 019-5897115,“ he said.