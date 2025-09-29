JAPEN launches KAM and PENTARAMA programmes at SMK Sri Medan

BATU PAHAT: The Information Department is implementing a new strategy through the Kampung Angkat MADANI and PENTARAMA X Kelab Malaysiaku programmes at SMK Sri Medan.

Department director-general Julina Johan stated that these initiatives emphasise education and community development combined with entertainment and patriotism.

She explained the programme also focuses on raising awareness against bullying while providing career guidance for students.

“We place greater emphasis on guiding students about their future paths after completing school,“ she told reporters at the event.

Julina highlighted elements including university pathways and community service through volunteer activities.

The programme was also attended by SMK Sri Medan principal Masrom Rahmat.

Under the department’s initiative, two physical development projects were completed at the school.

These included upgrading a classroom into a computer lab and installing fans in the school’s open hall.

Julina noted the surrounding community benefits from an additional block at Pekan Sri Medan Mosque.

The mosque construction is in its initial phase with completion expected by year end.

She added such programmes demonstrate government commitment to ensuring people enjoy development benefits.

“Development requires a spirit of togetherness,“ Julina emphasised.

The Kampung Angkat MADANI implementation has brought benefits through cooperation between central and state agencies.

This collaboration involves the Johor government, district education offices, and the State Education Department. – Bernama