JAWI Musaadah Fund donates RM191,139 to three NGOs for Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) Musaadah Fund has collected and distributed a total of RM191,139 to three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the people of Palestine.

The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM), Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE), and Pertubuhan Kasih Insan Malaysia each received RM63,713.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the collection reflects the generosity of city residents and their sincere, heartfelt empathy.

He stated that through the funds collected at mosques and surau, contributors have shown genuine concern for their brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“Every ringgit donated represents our prayers and hopes to ease their suffering,” he added in a Facebook post today.

Dr Mohd Na’im expressed deep appreciation for the generosity of all contributors to this humanitarian cause. – Bernama