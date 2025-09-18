Two students placed on good behaviour bond for slapping classmate

KAJANG: Two 13-year-old male students received a one-year good behaviour bond from the Sessions Court for slapping their classmate at a shopping mall two months ago.

Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil issued the order after reviewing probationary reports from the Social Welfare Department.

The court maintained the RM500 bail previously imposed on each student according to their lawyer Lee Tee Kiat.

Proceedings were held in camera due to the defendants being minor offenders accompanied by their parents.

Both students had pleaded guilty to the charge on August 8 under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They were jointly charged with behaving indecently by slapping their 13-year-old classmate in a public place to disturb peace.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 am on July 30 at a shopping mall near Kajang.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Zulbahrin conducted the prosecution for the case. – Bernama