KUALA NERUS: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) has been instructed to investigate complaints regarding Masjid Khalid Bin Al-Walid in the capital city, which is alleged to have used loudspeakers at excessive volumes during religious lectures, reportedly disturbing the peace in the area.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan expressed full confidence in JAWI’s ability to address the matter and offered support if necessary.

“This matter falls within the mechanisms and authority of JAWI. A framework is in place, and should any issues arise, we will address them appropriately,“ he said.

“We do not want anything that disturbs the peace. Insya-Allah, we will handle this wisely and ensure that no discomfort is caused within the community. Investigations and reviews will be conducted,“ he said during the MADANI Prihatin programme, which involved a communal effort to clean Sekolah Rendah Islam Al-Amin today.

Zulkifli was responding to a viral social media complaint about the mosque in Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, which allegedly caused discomfort among nearby residents by using overly loud speakers during religious lectures.

He also advised all religious institutions to be mindful of local sensitivities, including the impact of their activities, to maintain harmony within the community.

Furthermore, he highlighted that approximately 10,000 registered volunteers from the Islamic Dakwah Foundation Malaysia (YADIM), along with 14 religious affairs agencies including the Skuad Musa’adah Al-Falah MADANI, have been mobilised to provide post-flood relief efforts nationwide.