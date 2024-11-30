SIBU: Residents living in areas prone to landslides and floods in the Kapit district are urged to remain vigilant due to the unpredictable weather conditions, to prevent any untoward incidents.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sibu Zone 4 chief Andy Alie advised residents in these areas to be alert and ready to evacuate immediately if such a disaster strikes.

He said the early warning signs are cracks on fences, walls, pillars, or leaning or shifting trees, signs of erosion or cracks on slopes or hill slopes, and water seeping through the ground surface.

Other signs to look out for are leaks or burst water pipes, cracks in the ground or foundation of houses and buildings, fallen trees indicating the roots no longer hold the soil, and cracks or movement on the road surface, he added.

“Residents should immediately report such signs to the authorities and the Public Works Department for further action. The public must always stay alert, especially during heavy or continuous rainfall lasting more than two hours.

“They should also monitor the slopes around longhouses or residences from time to time,” he said when contacted today.