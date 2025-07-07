HELP University partners SW Asia Academy for governance hub

HELP University, a leading institution of higher learning in Malaysia, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with SW Asia Academy, which maintains strong affiliations with Shine Wing (SW) Hong Kong, one of Asia’s largest accounting and consulting networks. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionise corporate governance education and professional development across the region.

Centre for Asian Corporate Governance on the Horizon

The partnership places corporate governance at its core, with both institutions jointly offering educational and training programmes tailored for students, business professionals, and policymakers across diverse fields including business, economics, law, and public policy. Plans are underway to establish a Centre for Asian Corporate Governance, which will spearhead regional research, education, and policy engagement in this critical area.

The collaboration leverages HELP University’s academic strengths alongside SW Group’s robust presence in China and Hong Kong. Known for excellence in financial and accounting services, the SW Group brings deep market insight, extensive client networks, and innovative service approaches to the partnership.

Transformative Educational Pathways

Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan, Chancellor and co-founder of HELP University, emphasised the strategic value of this alliance: “This alliance enables both parties to synergise their strengths in order to deliver forward-thinking academic and professional programmes.”

He highlighted that HELP University students will gain international exposure and invaluable access to career opportunities in China and Hong Kong, significantly expanding their global prospects.

International Engagement and Borderless Education

Roy Lo and Tammy Tam, co-founders of SW Asia Academy, welcomed the partnership with enthusiasm, stating it “opens new avenues for students and staff to participate in meaningful international engagement,“ reinforcing their commitment “to delivering borderless education that is relevant, future-focused, and inclusive.”

Lo further emphasised: “This partnership with HELP University represents a quantum leap in our mission to deliver world-class, borderless education. By integrating SW Asia Academy’s industry connections within the SW network, coupled with HELP’s strong ASEAN presence, transformative pathways will be created for Hong Kong students to gain international exposure whilst accessing top-tier academic programmes.”

Tam added that “education should break conventional boundaries,“ emphasising that the collaboration “allows our students to develop true global competence - combining Hong Kong’s professional rigour with Malaysia’s multicultural learning environment.”

Comprehensive Student Support Initiatives

The partnership introduces joint initiatives focused on enhancing student learning, supporting academic progression, and strengthening institutional development. Key features include:

Student Mobility Programmes: English language camps in Malaysia allow SW Asia Academy students to improve their language skills whilst immersing themselves in a new cultural environment.

Academic Progression Pathways: Structured pathways support lifelong learning, with diploma students from SW Asia Academy able to pursue bachelor’s degrees at HELP University through a two-plus-two programme. Undergraduates have flexibility to continue into postgraduate studies via three-plus-two, four-plus-one, or four-plus-two models.

Inclusive Education Support: The collaboration supports inclusive education through Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning for Qualifications (APEL.Q), enabling adult learners and working professionals to convert real-world experience into recognised academic qualifications.

Industry-Academia Collaboration Summit

The MoU signing ceremony featured a panel discussion on “Global Industry-Academia Collaborations in Corporate Governance,“ which attracted a wide audience. The event was attended by Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen, former Chairperson of the Securities Commission Malaysia and a distinguished expert in corporate governance.

Digital Excellence Recognition

HELP University’s commitment to innovation was recognised in 2019 when it was awarded Premier Digital Tech Institution (PDTI) status by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for being a leading digital tech-focused institution that produces high-quality graduates for the workforce.

This latest partnership builds on HELP University’s reputation for delivering impactful education, consultancy, and AI-driven management services to address the evolving needs of industries across Asia.

For more information on HELP University and its programmes, visit https://university.help.edu.my.