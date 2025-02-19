KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has formed a strategic collaboration with six of the tallest buildings in the capital to set up a joint council of supertall buildings in the country.

Its director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the council aims to share expertise on safety and fire issues in the Malaysia’s tallest buildings and ensure they meet the ‘critical’ criteria for emergency evacuations.

“One of the key areas of focus is enabling certified operators to manage emergency lifts. Currently, few people have the power and responsibility to operate the lifts during emergencies.

“Imagine people with disabilities are on the upper floors, during an emergency...this is one of the main challenges,” he said after the presentation ceremony for fire department service award, excellent service award, and Kuala Lumpur JBPM service certificates today.

He said a letter of intent was signed with all six entities, including Menara Merdeka 118, Menara Exchange 106, Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur Tower, Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur, and Menara Telekom in December last year.

He hopes that the knowledge imparted to trained lift operators will lead to significant improvements in emergencies or fires at these buildings.

According to Nor Hisham, Malaysia has 366 tall buildings with 293 surpassing 150 metres, 67 surpassing 200 metres, and six surpassing 300 metres.