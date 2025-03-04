JBPM personnel suffers dehydration on first day of gas pipeline firefighting op

KUALA LUMPUR: A firefighter suffered from dehydration on the first day of operations to extinguish a gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, said the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Its assistant director, Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim, said that the fire’s intense heat, the vast affected area, and the large number of victims requiring evacuation were among the challenges that JBPM personnel faced in the firefighting operation.

“The inspection site had extremely high temperatures due to its proximity to the fire, causing the affected firefighter to suffer from dehydration and a drop in oxygen levels,“ he told Bernama today.

However, he said, the firefighter attached to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Fire and Rescue Station recovered after receiving treatment for 20 minutes, allowing him to continue until the blaze was controlled.

It is understood that the initial stages of the incident saw flames reaching over 100 feet (30 metres) high and temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius.