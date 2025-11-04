JBPM set to receive 30 new FRT vehicles this year

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is set to receive 30 new Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicles this year to further enhance the competency of its response to emergency calls.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the vehicles will be obtained through a trade-in arrangement in collaboration with CLW Special Automobile (M) Sdn Bhd (CLW Malaysia).

Through the collaboration, CLW Malaysia will accept 30 FRT vehicles owned by JBPM that are over 20 years old, valued at an estimated RM2.33 million, and replace them with 30 new units of FRT vehicles.

“CLW Malaysia also agreed to implement and complete the project within a six-month period, which is significantly shorter compared to the usual two-year timeframe for the repair and procurement process,” he said.

He told reporters this after the handover ceremony of the Letter of Acceptance (For Supply Tender) between the JBPM and CLW Malaysia here today.

Nor Hisham said the JBPM is looking at replacing several more of its vehicles that are more than 20 years old with new ones.

Meanwhile, the JBPM said in a statement that the decision to replace the 30 FRT vehicles was the right move to ensure effective fire and rescue services can be provided to the people.

The empowerment of JBPM’s assets with the readiness of the FRT vehicles will surely help it to achieve the department’s stipulated response time target of below 10 minutes, it added.

At the event, Nor Hisham also presented the Letter of Acceptance to the company’s representative, Khor Song Joo, who is also CLW Malaysia’s business director.