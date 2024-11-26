JBPM to monitor Terengganu floods using drones

MARANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will deploy drone units to assist in monitoring floods in Terengganu during this Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season.

Its air division director, Datuk Norazam Khamis said two drone units will be based at the JBPM forward operations base, that is the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy Eastern Region, Wakaf Tapai here.

He said the technology can be used efficiently to monitor the flood developments from the air especially in rural areas and locations near rivers within a distance of about 16 kilometres.

“We will deploy drones to assist the state in ground monitoring if the rain continues. Monitoring is more suitable using drones,“ he said after conducting aerial monitoring using the AW189 helicopter in the flood-affected areas today.

“Will will send two drones from the state JBPM, while the Terengganu government also has two drones. Each unit will be operated by two certified JBPM personnel with the expertise.”

Meanwhile, Norazam said the JBPM will also add helicopter facilities at the base if the need arises for rescue operations, delivering food and necessities, and providing medical services in the three East Coast states.

Additionally, a total of 58 members of the MTL Rapid Action Team (MTL Red Team) are fully prepared to be deployed at any time in case of a disaster.

“The addition of helicopters will be carried out based on the level of disaster in the East Coast region. The rotation of assignments will be made based on the needs in each respective state,“ he added.