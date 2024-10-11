JENDELA project: U Mobile completes 78 out of 81 towers - Fahmi

KUCHING: U Mobile Sdn Bhd has completed 78 out of 81 towers assigned to them under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA), according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the telco’s achievement surpassed other telecommunications companies involved in the same project, which took longer to operate their towers.

“We find at some places the towers have been completed for seven or eight months, even nine months, but are still not operational. So, I have asked the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) to review and issue directives to the telcos not to delay and to complete them as soon as possible,“ he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the JENDELA tower project in Kampung Sungai Aur today, he said that for the SMART 600 project implemented by the Sarawak government, 325 towers have been completed and are now operational.

“I hope that with the RM42 million funding provided by MCMC for the operation of these SMART 600 towers, more towers will be completed, and the people will benefit,“ he said.

In another development, Fahmi said a pilot project using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite technology, where telecommunications services are delivered directly to devices without needing to go through telecommunications towers, is set to be launched by mid-next year.

“This means that...wherever we are, as long as the sky is clear...and not in a forest, there will be a basic line that we can utilise, especially in emergencies,“ he added.