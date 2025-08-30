Jerantut-Kuala Lipis road and bridge opens tomorrow, cuts travel time

KUANTAN: The new road and bridge connecting Kampung Labu to Kampung Gemunchur and Kampung Mela will officially open tomorrow in conjunction with National Day celebrations.

This infrastructure project links Jerantut and Kuala Lipis districts in Pahang through a strategic rural route.

Implemented since March 2018 using the design and build method, the project finished seventeen days ahead of schedule.

Completion ahead of deadline demonstrates the government’s commitment to rural infrastructure development.

Local communities will benefit from significantly reduced travel distances between connected villages.

The new route shortens the journey from Kampung Mela to Kampung Labu from sixty kilometres to just seventeen kilometres.

Travel time between these locations now takes only fifteen minutes instead of the previous lengthy journey.

This infrastructure also creates a strategic tourism corridor connecting Taman Negara Kuala Tahan with Cameron Highlands via Kuala Lipis.

Economic benefits are expected particularly for tourism and agriculture sectors in both districts.

The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development expressed appreciation to all Public Works Department teams involved.

Project success aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision for sustainable rural development. – Bernama