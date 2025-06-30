JHEAT warns against superstitious acts at Nurly Sahirah’s grave

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (JHEAT) has issued a stern warning against superstitious practices at the gravesite of Nurly Sahirah Azman, one of the victims of the recent fatal bus crash in Gerik, Perak.

JHEAT Enforcement Division Chief Assistant Commissioner Aizi Saidi stated that any acts violating Islamic law, such as khurafat (superstitious beliefs) or syirik (idolatry), may face penalties under Section 3A of the Terengganu Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment 2001.

Offenders could be fined up to RM5,000 or jailed for three years.

Aizi confirmed that JHEAT, through the Besut Religious Office Enforcement Unit, will conduct regular monitoring to prevent such practices.

“Witchcraft, sorcery, or any act contradicting Islamic teachings will not be tolerated,“ he said.

The warning follows a viral social media post alleging that visitors had taken soil from the grave for superstitious purposes.

In response, Nurly Sahirah’s family has cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents.

Nurly Sahirah was among 15 Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) students who died in the June 9 crash when their bus overturned and collided with a Perodua Alza on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

The accident also injured 33 others, including drivers and passengers.