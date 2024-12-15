SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department (JIMNS) detained 69 Myanmar illegal immigrants at an unsanctioned gathering, in conjunction with Christmas, at a two-star hotel in Bandar Nilai near here yesterday.

Its director, Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said all those arrested in the nearly three-hour operation, beginning at 10 pm, were aged from 20 to 46 years old and comprised 55 men and 14 women, including four individuals suspected of being the main masterminds behind the gathering.

“They (those detained) were among 253 foreign nationals checked during the operation which was conducted in collaboration with the Negeri Sembilan contingent of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“Among the gathering’s activities were talks and pre-Christmas festivities. Most of them (detainees) worked around Bandar Nilai, while others came to the hotel on a special bus from Kuala Lumpur and the surrounding Klang Valley,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

He said when the raid was conducted, the foreign nationals tried to evade the authorities but were unsuccessful as the exit doors had been surrounded by the raiding team.

Tan said among the identified offences were not possessing valid identification documents, overstaying, and for other violations of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

He also said that all those detained will be placed at the Lenggeng Immigration Depot here for investigation purposes and further action.

He added that the operation was conducted based on public complaints and information as well as JIMNS’ intelligence over the course of a week based on the leaflets distributed.

In the meantime, he welcomed all parties to help provide information regarding the presence of illegal immigrants and assured that the informants’ personal details would be kept confidential, and also reminded employers not to hire or harbour illegal immigrants.