JIPS to question senior police officers in Zara Qairina case

KUALA LUMPUR: A team from the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) will soon travel to Sabah to record statements from three senior police officers linked to the initial probe into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed the department has opened a disciplinary investigation paper (KST) against the officers.

The officers under scrutiny include a district police chief (Superintendent), a district criminal investigation division chief (ASP), and an investigating officer (Inspector).

They are suspected of failing to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the investigation into Zara Qairina’s case.

“The Bukit Aman JIPS officers will travel there within a day or two to record statements from these three officers,” Ayob Khan said.

He added that the probe focuses on SOP non-compliance and supervision lapses in the case.

Ayob Khan spoke to reporters after launching the book ‘Antologi Puisi Makan Suap’ at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka.

He warned that strict action would be taken against any officers found violating investigation protocols.

Ayob Khan clarified that the three officers remain on duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Last Wednesday, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M. Kumar revealed initial findings indicating procedural breaches in the early stages of the case.

Zara Qairina, 13, was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar on July 16.

She was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, the following day. - Bernama