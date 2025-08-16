Selangor athletes to get RM2,000 extra if state wins SUKMA 2026

THE Selangor state government has approved an additional RM2,000 incentive for athletes if the state secures the overall championship at the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA).

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the extra amount builds on last year’s incentives for gold medal winners.

Individual gold medalists will now receive RM12,000, while team event athletes with fewer than three players will get RM7,000 each.

Athletes in team sports with more than three players will be awarded RM5,000 per person.

Amirudin hinted that the incentives could still rise as SUKMA 2026 approaches, pending further analysis from coaches and the State Sports Council.

“If there’s a significant increase as we head towards SUKMA, God willing, we will raise the incentives from time to time,“ he said during the Road To Champion SUKMA 2026 launch.

Last year, Selangor offered RM10,000 for individual gold medalists at the 21st SUKMA Games in Sarawak.

Team events with five or fewer players received RM5,000 per gold medalist, while larger teams earned RM3,000 each.

Seri Serdang State Assemblyman Abbas Salimi Che Adzmi@Azmi was appointed as the Selangor contingent head for SUKMA 2026.

Datuk Johary Anuar, Deputy State Secretary of Selangor (Development), will serve as the deputy contingent head.

In the previous SUKMA edition, Selangor placed third with 56 gold, 64 silver, and 61 bronze medals.

Sarawak claimed the overall title with 76 gold, 55 silver, and 70 bronze medals, while the Federal Territory finished second. - Bernama