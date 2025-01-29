KUCHING: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) and related agencies in Sarawak have been mobilised immediately to ensure that basic needs and psychosocial support are channelled to all flood victims in the state.

Minister of Women, Family & Community Development (KPWKM), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said all affected parties are urged to always prioritise safety and comply with the instructions of the authorities.

“To those who want to help, donations can be channelled through JKM or recognised organisations,“ she said in a statement here today.

Nancy said so far, more than 1,097 flood victims in Sarawak have been evacuated to Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) involving the districts of Kuching, Serian, Bintulu, Miri, Siburan, Tatau, Bau and Simunjan.

Concerned by the flood situation that has currently hit the state, Nancy said the Serian district recorded the highest number of evacuees with 374 people being housed at six relief centres.

She added that for further information or assistance, the public or affected victims can contact Talian Kasih 15999 or the nearest JKM division and district offices.

Kuching Divisional Social Welfare Office (PKMB) at 082-507600, Bau District Social Welfare Office (PKMD) 082-763044, PKMB Serian 082-892288, PKMD Simunjan 082-803707, PKMB Bintulu 086-313675 and PKMB Miri 085-432960.