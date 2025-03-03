GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Health Department (JKNPP) will investigate a medical officer at a hospital here, who was detained last Wednesday to assist in a probe into workplace misconduct.

State health director Datuk Dr Fazilah Shaik Allaudin said that the department had also reported the case involving the 43-year-old doctor to its Integrity Unit.

“JKNPP will conduct its own investigation into the case, but we must first obtain the police findings, as there are several processes that need to be followed.

“Further action against the officer is still under discussion with the Ministry of Health (MOH),” she told Bernama when contacted, today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the doctor had been released on police bail after the remand order ended yesterday, and the police are now finalising the investigation paper on the case.

Previously, the media reported that police detained the medical officer at a hospital, here, around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, following a report lodged by the hospital.